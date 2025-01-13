BCCI Confirms IPL 2025 Start Date and Changes in Regulations

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will begin on March 23, as confirmed by BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla. He announced the start date while addressing the media after the BCCI’s general meeting on Sunday, January 12.

The 2025 season will feature 74 matches, which is the same number as the previous three seasons. However, this is 10 fewer matches than the 84 games that were initially planned in the IPL’s 2022 media rights tender for the 2023-27 cycle. The tender mentioned that there would be 74 games for 2023 and 2024, 84 games for 2025 and 2026, and up to 94 games for 2027.

As per tradition, the defending champions’ home ground will host both the opening match and the final. For 2025, Eden Gardens, the home ground of Kolkata Knight Riders, will host these matches, as they won the IPL 2024 title.

The schedule for IPL 2025 is expected to be announced by the end of this month.

In terms of player conduct, IPL 2025 will follow the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct regulations. This decision was made during the BCCI’s meeting. From now on, ICC sanctions and penalties will be imposed for any Level 1, 2, or 3 offenses committed by players. Previously, the IPL had its own code of conduct, but from now on, the ICC’s T20I regulations will apply.

In addition to the men’s IPL, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will also take place in 2025. The WPL will be played across four cities: Lucknow, Mumbai, Baroda, and Bengaluru.

The IPL 2025 promises to be an exciting season with these updates and changes ahead.