Crafting Hindutva narrative: CM Yogi’s strategic push to consolidate Hindu votes ahead of UP by-polls

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent mandate requiring eateries to display the names and addresses of their operators is more than a mere regulatory measure; it reflects a calculated political strategy aimed at shaping the Hindutva narrative as the state braces for by-elections in ten crucial assembly constituencies.

This decision follows closely on the heels of a Supreme Court stay on similar directives for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route, signalling a tactical pivot in response to political pressures.

While the government cites concerns over food adulteration—highlighting shocking incidents of spitting and mixing urine in food—as the rationale, political observers suggest this is a political tactic.

As CM Adityanath has been ramping up his rhetoric on issues appealing to the Hindu community, framing this initiative is part of a broader narrative ahead of the upcoming by-polls.

The stakes are high; these elections will serve as a litmus test for his political standing within the BJP, especially after the party's dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections.

CM Adityanath’s recent pronouncements have been decidedly provocative, aimed at unifying Hindu voters.

His slogan “Batoge to Katoge” (If you divide, you will be chopped) coincided with reports of Hindu persecution in Bangladesh, stressing the urgency of unity among Hindus in the face of adversity. This is not just rhetoric; it’s a strategic push to galvanise the majority community in favour of the BJP.

At a recent event in Mirzapur, he underscored this theme by questioning why invaders destroyed the revered temple of Lord Ram Lala, attributing it to Hindu disunity. His call to avoid division in pursuit of development and security is a clear appeal to his core base, reinforcing his image as a hardline leader in the eyes of Hindu voters.

With the upcoming by-elections looming large, CM Adityanath’s manoeuvre—both in rhetoric and policy—are clearly designed to strengthen his grip on power.

A strong showing in these constituencies would not only bolster his political stature within the state but also enhance his influence at the national level.

Observers believe that every decision and statement he makes is carefully calculated to resonate with the Hindu electorate, reflecting a singular focus on consolidating his core vote bank.

