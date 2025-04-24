Pahalgam attack: Raj CM Sharma pays floral tributes to Neeraj Udhwani, family seeks justice

Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former CM Ashok Gehlot, among many others, paid floral tributes to Neeraj Udhwani, a 33-year-old resident of Jaipur, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The assailants shot Neeraj in front of his wife, Ayushi, during the attack. Neeraj’s body was flown to Jaipur by an Indigo flight, arriving at 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday. His last rites will be performed on Thursday at the Jhalana crematorium, where the district administration has made full arrangements.

A heavy police deployment of over 150 personnel has been made outside Neeraj's residence in Forest View Residency, Model Town (Malviya Nagar), to manage the large number of mourners and dignitaries expected to visit.

CM Sharma and other leaders expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Several other leaders, including Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Kumawat, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, and PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, have already visited the residence to offer condolences.

According to family sources, Neeraj and Ayushi had travelled to Kashmir after attending a wedding in Shimla.

Neeraj, a chartered accountant based in Dubai, had taken a brief holiday with his wife. The couple were married in February 2023 at Bhanwar Singh Palace, Pushkar.

After the attack, Ayushi contacted Neeraj’s elder brother, Kishore Udhwani, informing him of the tragedy. Kishore and his wife Shubhi, both Income Tax Inspectors, immediately departed for Kashmir. Neeraj’s uncle, Dinesh Udhwani, confirmed that Neeraj had been working in Dubai and had returned to Jaipur for a visit during Makar Sankranti three months ago.

On Wednesday night, several leaders, including Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and other BJP and Congress representatives, were present at the Jaipur airport to pay their respects.

This senseless act of violence has not only devastated the Udhwani family but also sparked an outpouring of grief across Jaipur and beyond.

Neeraj's mother, Jyoti, said, "If the government wants to get justice for my child, then kill these terrorists on the spot in front of everyone. So that no mother loses her child this way. My child never even killed a mosquito, but he was killed so brutally. God will never forgive them. My pain will not end until these terrorists are killed."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.