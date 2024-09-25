UPITS 2024: Entrepreneurs commend he Yogi govt's commitment to law and order

Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) The remarkable progress of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership took centre stage at the UP International Trade Show, held on Wednesday at Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The event drew a large crowd on its opening day, showcasing the state's rapid development.

Utprerak from Siddharthnagar launched a startup a year ago, producing bakery products made from black salt rice. He shared that he applied for startup support through Invest UP.

“The business commenced within the designated timeframe, and the Yogi government provided a subsidy. Furthermore, the government consistently encourages my business,” he noted, mentioning his participation in exhibitions in countries such as Thailand.

Ayesha Begum from Prayagraj creates products from Munj, employing 20 additional women in her venture. Ayesha explained that the government trained her team in Munj production, providing food and kits during the training.

“Plastic poses a significant threat to the environment. The Yogi government has raised public awareness about this issue, leading to an increased demand for Munj products,” she stated.

On the opening day of the trade show, Gunjan's stall in Ambedkar Nagar attracted a significant crowd, with attendees praising her pizzas while she expressed gratitude to the government. Gunjan recounted how her husband lost his hotel job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I borrowed Rs 10,000 from a self-help group to purchase a pizza-making machine. The business quickly took off. Later, I borrowed Rs 50,000 for a second machine and eventually obtained Rs 100,000 for a larger machine,” she explained.

Sanyam from Muzaffarnagar, who runs a jaggery business, noted the substantial benefits entrepreneurs gain from such trade shows.

He stated, “The Yogi government offers more subsidies than those available in Delhi. Law and order in Uttar Pradesh has improved significantly, and we now have 24-hour electricity, which is boosting business activities.”

Sanskriti from Varanasi, a Zari craft entrepreneur, remarked on the eradication of corruption under Yogi Adityanath's administration. She noted the enhanced law and order, stating, “As a woman, I never feel afraid. The government is empowering women with security, respect, and self-reliance.”

Roshan Kumar, a handloom entrepreneur from Gazipur, mentioned that this is his second consecutive year setting up a stall at the trade show. He expressed optimism based on last year's successful business.

Vinod Kumar from Aligarh also commended the Yogi government for fostering a business-friendly environment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.