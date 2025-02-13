Ambani is Richest, 3 Other Indians: Bloomberg's 10 Richest Families

Indians are making an indelible mark on the global business landscape, not only for their expertise but also for their strategic acumen. A striking testament to this growing influence is the dominance of Indian families on Bloomberg’s latest list of Asia’s richest families, with Mukesh Ambani’s family securing the top spot and several others featuring in the top 20.

Here’s a closer look at the wealthiest families in Asia, showcasing their massive fortunes and industry dominance.

1. Mukesh Ambani Family – $90.5 Billion

Leading the list is Mukesh Ambani’s family, boasting a staggering $90.5 billion net worth. Ambani heads Reliance Industries, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning telecommunications, retail, energy, and petrochemicals, solidifying his place as one of the most influential business figures in Asia.

2. Chearavanont Family – $42.6 Billion

Ranked second, Thailand’s Chearavanont family has accumulated $42.6 billion through the Charoen Pokphand Group. The conglomerate has extensive business operations in food, retail, and telecommunications, making it a dominant force across Asia.

3. Hartono Family – $42.2 Billion

Indonesia’s Hartono family holds the third spot with a fortune of $42.2 billion. The family’s wealth primarily stems from Bank Central Asia, one of Indonesia’s largest banks, alongside a significant stake in the tobacco industry.

4. Mistry Family – $37.5 Billion

India’s Mistry family ranks fourth, with a total wealth of $37.5 billion. They hold a substantial stake in Tata Sons, the holding entity of the Tata Group, and also control the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a powerhouse in construction and infrastructure.

5. Kwok Family – $35.6 Billion

The Kwok family from Hong Kong secures the fifth position with $35.6 billion, thanks to their real estate giant, Sun Hung Kai Properties, which is one of the city’s largest developers.

6. Tsai Family – $30.9 Billion

Taiwan’s Tsai family stands at sixth place with a net worth of $30.9 billion, amassed through their financial services empire, including Cathay Financial and Cubon Financial.

7. Jindal Family – $28.1 Billion

Another prominent Indian name on the list, the Jindal family, takes the seventh spot with $28.1 billion. The OP Jindal Group, which spans industries like energy, cement, and steel, has been a key player in India's industrial growth.

8. Yoovidhya Family – $25.7 Billion

Thailand’s Yoovidhya family ranks eighth with $25.7 billion, largely due to the global success of the Red Bull energy drink, originally developed by Chaleo Yoovidhya in 1975.

9. Birla Family – $23 Billion

The Birla family, a household name in India, secures the ninth spot with a net worth of $23 billion. Their empire, spanning seven generations, includes interests in metals, cement, and financial services.

10. Lee Family – $22.7 Billion

Rounding out the top 10 is South Korea’s Lee family, with a fortune of $22.7 billion. Their legacy is built on the global success of Samsung, founded by Lee Byung-chull in 1938, which has since become a dominant player in the technology sector.

Other Notable Families in the Top 20

Beyond the top 10, other significant families making their mark include the Zhang family of China, the Cheng family of Hong Kong, India’s Bajaj family, and the Kwek/Quek family. These rankings further underline the immense wealth and business influence emanating from Asia.

As Indian entrepreneurs continue to shape the global economic landscape, the presence of multiple Indian families on this list signals the nation’s growing dominance in business and industry.