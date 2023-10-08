UP cop attacks 'Ravana' for abducting 'Sita' in Ramlila, gets suspended

Agra, Oct 8 (IANS) The UP Police can get as bizarre as can be. Head Constable Hari Chand was watching a Ramlila in Agra when the abduction of 'Sita' by 'Ravana' angered him so much that he shouted “Jai Bajrangbali’ and jumped in to the stage where he attacked the actor playing the latter role.

Taken aback, ‘Ravana’ ran for cover while other constables tried to stop Hari Chand.

Hari Chand was overpowered by his colleagues and later suspended and sent to lines.

A senior police official said that a departmental inquiry has also been instituted in the matter.

Hari Chand later told the organisers that he was a disciple of Lord Hanuman and could not tolerate the "abduction" of 'Sita'. He denied that he was in an inebriated condition when the incident took place.

