Cooperation urged to resolve logistics disruptions at South Africa-Mozambique border crossing

Cape Town, Dec 12 (IANS) The Parliament of South Africa urged cooperation among stakeholders to address the ongoing logistics disruptions at the country's main border crossing with Mozambique.

This came after South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) temporarily suspended operations at the Lebombo Port of Entry again Monday due to election-related protests near the border with Mozambique, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crossing has faced multiple closures since the election results were announced in the southeastern African country on October 24.

"Transporters are urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the port until further notice," the BMA said in a statement Monday.

South Africa's Road Freight Association (RFA) said Tuesday that the temporary suspension of operations at the Lebombo Port of Entry is costing the economy about 10 million rands (about $562,400) per day.

According to local media reports, demonstrators on the Mozambican side have blocked the vital route that typically handles more than 1,000 trucks daily bound for the Port of Maputo. The temporary suspension resulted in a disruption of services, with general goods and passengers unable to be processed. A long queue of trucks waiting to enter Mozambique remained as they waited for the port of entry to resume operations.

"The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has reiterated its call for enhanced cooperation between the BMA, law enforcement agencies, Mozambican counterparts and long-haul goods trucks to resolve the current backlog of trucks at the Lebombo Port of Entry," said a statement issued Wednesday by the South African Parliament.

According to the statement, the committee concluded an oversight visit to the port of entry and highlighted concerns over the impact of extended delays in processing goods across the border as a direct result of the protests in Mozambique. The committee also applauded the opening of the Lebombo Port of Entry for goods late Tuesday afternoon, which, however, was not confirmed immediately by the BMA.

The committee called for "constant assessment of the risk levels as the goods are processed to ensure safety and security of goods and the protection of truck drivers' lives."

"Continuous communication and collaboration is necessary between the South African and Mozambican governments to find short- to medium-term solutions to the current challenges," it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.