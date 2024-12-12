Three killed, one injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Beirut, Dec 12 (IANS) Three people were killed and a fourth was injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, according to a source from the Lebanese Red Cross.

The source, who requires anonymity, told Xinhua that a Red Cross team transported the body of Amin Khsheish, one of the victims, from the town of Khiam to Marjeyoun Governmental Hospital.

According to the source, a unit from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon found Khsheish's body near his house in the northern outskirts of the southern Lebanese border town of Khiam, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another team from the Lebanese Red Cross transported a body and an injured person near the village of Aainata to the Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital in southern Lebanon, the source added.

The source also noted that the body of a citizen named Hamza Badah was retrieved from inside a civilian car that was raided by an Israeli drone in the village of Beit Lif. The body was transferred to a hospital in the city of Tyre.

The latest incidents come amid the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which took effect on November 27.

The ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, aims to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Under the agreement, Israel will withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days, the Lebanese army will be deployed on the Lebanese-Israeli border, and Hezbollah will retreat to north of the Litani River.

