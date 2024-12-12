Family of Bangaluru techie Atul Subhash demands justice

Patna, Dec 12 (IANS) The family of AI engineer Atul Subhash, who allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in Bangaluru, returned with ashes to Patna on Wednesday evening and made an emotional appeal for justice.

Atul's mother fainted while speaking to the media at the Patna airport.

"My son was mentally harassed and tortured. I want justice for him," she said, demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son's death.

Atul's brother, Vikas Kumar, highlighted a poignant detail from a suicide note left by the deceased, which read, "Justice was not delivered to me."

Expressing his frustration, Vikas remarked, "My brother detailed how men are being harassed under the guise of women's law. He also accused a 'judge,' regarded as the symbol of justice, of allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. In the note, he even stated that if justice is not served, his ashes should be thrown into the gutter in front of the court."

The family's statements have intensified calls for accountability and fairness in addressing Atul's case, as they urge authorities to uncover the truth behind his alleged suicide and take appropriate action against any wrongdoing.

Atul Subhash's case has taken a legal turn, with the Marathahalli Police in Bangalore registering an FIR based on a complaint filed by his brother, Vikas Kumar. The FIR accuses four individuals, including Atul's wife, under Section 108 and Section 3(5) of the BNS. Atul's mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and his wife's uncle have also been named in the case. The Marathahalli Police are actively investigating the allegations.

Atul's cousin, Bajrang Prasad Agarwal, shared insights into his family background, saying, "Atul was my uncle's son. His house is in Pusa Road Main Bazaar, Samastipur. He completed his education here and was working in Bangalore. We were aware that he was being harassed by his in-laws, but we had no idea the situation had escalated to the point where he would take such an extreme step."

He added that Atul had spoken to his parents on the day of the incident. Atul had been married since 2019, but according to the family, his relationship with his in-laws was fraught with difficulties that they believe contributed to his distress.

The case has prompted calls for a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice is served.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.