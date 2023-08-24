Congress urges Education Minister to withdraw CBSE decision to organise exhibition on partition themes

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Thursday said that he has written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requesting him to withdraw the decision taken by the CBSE to organise exhibition on partition themes in CBSE schools saying hate should not be planted in the young minds.

"I express my concern towards the decision made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the organization of exhibitions on the theme of 'Partition' in schools. I earnestly urge you to reconsider and withdraw this decision so as not to spread hatred among the minds of our younger generations and to preserve the social harmony of our society,” said Tagore’s letter dated August 21.

Tagore, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar parliamentary constituency said that the decision of CBSE to organise exhibitions on the partition of nation, which is being observed as the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, has raised significant concerns.

"While it is important to remember and learn from the events that shaped our history, we must approach this delicate subject with utmost sensitivity and consideration for the impressionable minds of our youth," he said.

He pointed out that the violence and turmoil that transpired during the partition are indeed horrifying and tragic, representing a dark chapter in our history that we must never forget.

"However, it is equally important to ensure that the presentation of such historical events is done in a manner that fosters understanding, compassion, and a sense of unity among our young generations. Exhibitions centred around the bloodshed and atrocities could inadvertently perpetuate negative emotions and divisive sentiments, which goes against our nation's goal of nurturing responsible citizens who value harmony and unity," the Congress leader said.

He also stressed that the education system should play a pivotal role in shaping their minds positively, encouraging them to embrace diversity and contribute positively to the progress of the country.

"It is with this noble objective in mind that I kindly request you to reconsider the decision of organizing partition-themed exhibitions in schools. As such, I urge you withdraw the CBSE's decision and take steps towards promoting a curriculum so as to build a future generation that is not only informed about our history but also equipped to contribute positively to the unity, harmony, and progress of our nation," Tagore said.

Last year, the Union Government had announced that August 14 would be annually observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, and that educational institutions may do likewise.

The CBSE circular mentions that given the sensitivity of the issue, the exhibition should be “showcased with the sobriety and solemnity it deserves”.

