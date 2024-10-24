Cong should close office in UP and merge itself with SP: Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam launched a scathing attack at the grand old party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over its ill-treatment by the Samajwadi Party, a key INDIA bloc ally over seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh by-elections.

In a shocking charge, he said that Rahul Gandhi has done 'Pind Daan' of the Congress party in the state.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, speaking to IANS said, "UP has been Karmasthali of former Prime Ministers including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. UP is the state which has given direction to the country but the LoP has done the 'Pind Daan' of Congress in UP."

“As they have decided that they will not fight for any seat in UP in forthcoming bypolls. They should now close the office of Congress in the state and should be merged with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Now, the time has come to fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi," he further stated.

Krishnam further stated that Indira Gandhi must have been crying after seeing the downfall of Congress.

"With great regret, I have to say that today the soul of Indira Gandhi must be crying a lot. Congress was built by the hard work and righteous feelings of crores of party workers. All this downfall of Congress is because of the LoP," he concluded.

SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday declared that SP would field candidates for all nine seats and that they would contest on his party's symbol.

SP chief’s proclamation to contest all 9 seats by the INDIA bloc candidates on cycle symbol in the forthcoming by-elections has drawn barrage of jibes and satire from the rival BJP.

In the 2022 Assembly election, the BJP won 255 seats and the SP 111. Congress won just two seats - Rampur Khas and Pharenda. It got further weakened after Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir election results.

