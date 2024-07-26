Cong never respected Armed Forces, says BJP's Poonawalla on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the BJP once again attacked Congress and said that the anti-army mindset of the party, which did not celebrate the Day after coming to power, persists.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “On the occasion of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the whole country is paying tribute to our brave soldiers, martyrs and the army. Even the Prime Minister is also among the heroes of Kargil because we salute our Armed forces. But the Congress party has never respected the Armed forces. In fact, it continues to abuse the 'Manobal' (spirit) of the Armed forces.”

He further said that Congress does not accept Kargil Vijay Diwas, Congress leaders call it NDA's war. Even after coming to power, the Congress' UPA government did not celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas from 2004 to 2009.

“It was our MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar who put pressure on the government to ensure the day is commemorated. Many Congress leaders did not even know when the Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed. This is the Congress party,” Poonawala added.

“Nothing has changed in the Congress. Even today they say ‘Sadak Ka Gunda for Sena Chief’, question Sena on Surgical Strike & Balakote, denied Sena National War Memorial & OROP, only gave scams & more scams in defence procurements,” said the BJP leader and alleged that the Congress' anti-military mindset persists.

