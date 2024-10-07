Cong to launch four-phase 'Nyay Yatra' in Delhi from Oct 23 targeting BJP, AAP govts

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Congress party is set to embark on a ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Delhi, beginning on October 23 and concluding on November 28.

The Yatra will be conducted in four phases to align with the festive season in India, and there is speculation that top leaders of the party like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might join it.

The first phase of the yatra will start on October 23 and it will go on till October 28. The second phase will be held between November 4 and November 10.

The third and fourth phase of the yatra will also be held in November from November 12 to November 18 and then from November 20 to November 28.

The Congress will highlight what it claims are failures of the BJP three-time winning MPs at the Centre in Delhi.

The party also plans to compare the present situation in the national Capital with the time of late Sheila Dikshit, under whose leadership as Delhi Chief Minister the city saw significant development.

A key theme of the Yatra will be the ongoing clashes between the Modi government at the Centre, the Lieutenant Governor (LG), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

The Congress will focus on issues such as liquor policy scandal, corruption and anti-development policies claiming that the AAP government is hindering progress in the national Capital.

During the yatra, the Congress plans to hold around a dozen exhibitions highlighting what it says are the failures of the AAP government on key issues.

The party will present specific case studies to reinforce its message and make the issues more relatable to the general public.

The Congress through this Yatra aims to regain political traction in Delhi, where it has been struggling against both the BJP and AAP after Sheila Dikshit was defeated in 2013.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year. However, the Election Commission can hold polls early if needed. When Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post of Delhi Chief Minister, he had demanded elections in Delhi in November along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls.

