Cong highlights 'achievements' on completion of one year in office in K'taka, BJP counts 'failures'

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Even as the Congress government celebrated the completion of one year in office in Karnataka on Monday mentioning the "achievements" of his government, the BJP attacked the grand old party over its alleged misrule and failures in law and order.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Our government has successfully entered its second year in office with the blessings of seven and a half crore people of Karnataka."

"Every family belonging to the economically weaker sections can save Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 because of the guarantee schemes. The upper middle class is also able to save Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000," the Chief Minister said.

"We dream of protecting the interests of the land, its resources, and cultural identity while making Karnataka a model of all round development and equality at the global level," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress President D. K. Shivakumar expressed his happiness over the completion of one year, claiming that the government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people.

On the other hand, R. Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition, stated that during the one-year rule of the Congress party, there has been a "total collapse" of the law and order system, with no safety for women. He claimed that debts are rising and there is no development.

"The ministers are incapable and a series of blunders are committed. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar is dreaming of capturing the CM's post while CM Siddaramaiah is busy saving his chair," Ashoka alleged.

"There are factions for every caste and in every district in the Congress. The development of the state has taken a backseat," Ashoka charged.

Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said: "Emptying the state treasury for the Lok Sabha election under the pretext of fulfilling guarantees is the sole achievement of this government."

"Farmers, labourers, women, youth, industrialists, and backward classes are disappointed with the Congress government. The government has delivered zero performance and is a total failure in terms of governance," he said.

The Karnataka BJP slammed the Congress for the reversal of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, hiking power tariffs for farmers, "targeting" Hindu Kar Sevaks, and increasing stamp duty.

