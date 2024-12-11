On completing two years, CM Sukhu launches six beneficiary schemes

Bilaspur, Dec 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched six schemes, mainly to strengthen the rural economy, and distributed financial assistance at a public meeting here to mark the completion of two years of the Congress government.

To promote natural farming, the Chief Minister introduced 'Him Bhog Atta' prepared from maize grown using natural farming practices.

The government procured 398 metric tonnes of maize from 1,506 farmers in 10 districts and transferred Rs 1.20 crore directly to their bank accounts.

With the state offering the highest support price for wheat at Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg, over 1.98 lakh farmers across 35,000 hectares have been engaged in natural farming.

CM Sukhu launched a scheme to purchase organic compost and vermin compost at Rs 300 per quintal to benefit small farmers and livestock owners.

Payments of Rs 1 lakh were distributed among 100 farmers via direct benefit transfer (DBT). This initiative aims to boost farmers' incomes, strengthening the rural economy.

The Chief Minister also handed over keys to 16 electric taxi owners under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme -- 2023. Beneficiaries received a 50 per cent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis with the vehicles leased to government offices for five years.

This scheme ensures a stable monthly income for taxi owners. The government aims to provide around 150 permits to e-taxi owners in the first phase, an official statement said.

CM Sukhu also launched the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana by disbursing Rs 1.38 crore to the eligible 5,145 beneficiaries and providing them with eligibility certificates. The scheme aims to cover 23,000 children's education and wellbeing of widows, destitute women, divorced women and disabled parents, offering them financial assistance for their higher education and wellbeing.

Eligible beneficiaries receive Rs 1,000 monthly for children under the age of 18 years and financial aid for higher education expenses.

With an annual budget of Rs 53.21 crore, the scheme aims to prevent child exploitation and provide a supportive environment for vulnerable families.

The Chief Minister also launched the Rs 1,292 crore Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP Shiva) to expand horticulture development in seven districts.

The initiative would cover 6,000 hectares, promoting the cultivation of fruits like oranges, guavas, litchi and plums, benefiting over 15,000 farming families directly.

It was expected to produce 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of fruit annually with a market value of Rs 400 crore.

CM Sukhu also flagged off five mobile Ayush healthcare units to serve remote regions, comprising Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts and the Shillai block of Sirmaur district. Each unit would have an experienced medical team offering Ayurveda, Unani, or homoeopathy treatments based on local needs. This initiative aims to improve healthcare access in underserved areas.

The Chief Minister also extended financial aid of Rs 1.90 crore under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana (MMSAY) to 197 beneficiaries in Bilaspur district.

This scheme included a pension for 153 children, housing grants for 17 beneficiaries, marriage and higher education aid for 10 each and vocational training and start-up assistance for three beneficiaries each.

