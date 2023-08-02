Communal violence in Haryana's Nuh sparks protests in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Scores of protesters associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday organised rallies in various locations across the national capital against the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh.

At the Badarpur border, they staged a blockade on the National Highway.

Delhi Police officials said no prior permission had been sought for conducting such a rally or gathering in a public space.

"The protesters have been instructed not to disrupt traffic or public order and have been confined to roadsides. Senior police officers, including deputy commissioners of police from all districts, are present on the streets to closely monitor the situation,” said the police officials.

Bajrang Dal members also protested near Delhi's Nirman Vihar metro station, as part of the planned protests and rallies at 21 locations in the capital, along with VHP. However, they were dispersed after a short time.

An attempt to protest near Nangloi Chowk was prevented by the police.

Meanwhile, VHP and Bajrang Dal members gathered at Ghonda Chowk in Shahdara, where they raised slogans against the Nuh violence.

“Around 200 VHP supporters assembled for a protest near Nangloi Chowk. However, as they had not obtained the necessary permission, we prohibited them from conducting any demonstration,” said a senior police official.

“Outside the Nangloi Police Station, a speech is being delivered, instigating "shedding blood on the streets." What is Delhi Police doing?

After Manipur and Haryana violence, will Delhi also become a target? On one hand, the police are saying they will take action if someone disrupts the peace, but why haven't they arrested this person yet?,” the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter while

sharing a video of the protesters.

Suman Nalwa, the Delhi Police spokesperson said that in view of the violence that occurred in some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, strict security measures have been implemented at all sensitive locations in Delhi, and additional police forces deployed where necessary.

"Any attempt to harm the security and communal harmony of Delhi will be dealt with firmly," said Nalwa.

The Haryana’s Nuh district administration on Wednesday said that a total of six people have died, 60 injured and 116 persons arrested in the wake of the violence, adding that no fresh clashes have erupted so far.

According to the Haryana government, the victims comprised two home guards and four civilians.

The district administration also said that 26 FIRs have been filed at different police stations in Nuh in connection to the communal riot that erupted in Nuh on Monday and spread to Gurugram on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Section 144 is still in place in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Jhajjar districts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.