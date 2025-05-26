Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family calls her 'sister of the nation'

Vadodara, May 26 (IANS) The city witnessed an emotionally charged moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gujarat, stopped his convoy to greet the family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the officer who brought Operation Sindoor into the national spotlight. The encounter took place during the Sindoor Samman Yatra, held in Vadodara to honour India's bravehearts and welcome the Prime Minister. The yatra was marked by patriotic fervour, with thousands lining the streets.

Among them were families of eight martyred soldiers, who stood shoulder to shoulder in support of Colonel Qureshi’s family, cheering and waving as PM Modi’s vehicle approached. As the Prime Minister's convoy moved from the airport towards the Air Force station, his attention was drawn to Stage Number-2, where the family of Colonel Qureshi was stationed. PM Modi instructed his security to steer his vehicle closer to the platform. In a rare and touching gesture, he folded his hands in a namaste, smiled warmly, and asked in sign language, "How are you, are you having fun?"—prompting beaming smiles and teary-eyed pride from the family.

The family responded by showering rose petals on the Prime Minister’s vehicle, a moment that left many spectators visibly moved. Before continuing his journey, the Prime Minister flashed a thumbs-up, a silent yet powerful gesture of appreciation and encouragement.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Shayna Sunsara, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s twin sister, expressed pride and gratitude: “Meeting Prime Minister Modi felt very special. He has done a lot for women empowerment. Sofiya isn’t just my sister — she is the sister of the nation.” She added that her sister’s dedication to the country serves as an inspiration, not just for her family but for countless young women across India. The family described the Prime Minister’s personal acknowledgement as a "moment of immense pride."

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, known for her leadership and service, especially during Operation Sindoor, has become a symbol of courage and commitment. Her family's inclusion in the yatra and their heartfelt interaction with the Prime Minister served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces—and the nation’s deep reverence for them.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a name that has become a symbol of courage and leadership, hails from Vadodara, Gujarat — the very soil where the Sindoor Samman Yatra took place in her honour. A native of the city, she completed her early education here and was known for her academic excellence and sharp sense of discipline from a young age. Colonel Qureshi made history by becoming the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent at an international military exercise, a feat that brought immense pride to both Gujarat and the nation.

Her leadership in Operation Sindoor, a covert and strategic operation, further cemented her status as a pioneering figure in India’s military ranks. Beyond her professional achievements, her identity as a Gujarati — rooted in resilience, self-respect, and service — resonates deeply with the people of the state, making her not just a celebrated officer but a symbol of Gujarat’s growing role in shaping India’s armed forces. Her family continues to live in Vadodara, proudly carrying forward her legacy of patriotism and public service.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.