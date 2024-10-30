Collapse of gold mine in Afghanistan leaves 3 dead

Faizabad, Oct 30 (IANS) At least three miners were killed following the collapse of a gold mine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, the provincial police office has said.

The accident occurred in the mountainous area of the province's Arghanchkhwa district. The bodies of the victims were recovered by local residents and a rescue team, Xinhua news agency reported.

Badakhshan is a remote and mountainous province of Afghanistan, home to numerous untouched mines, especially gold and lapis lazuli mines, some of which are extracted with no modern facilities or equipment.

