Health activists seek legal action against PG doctors 'absconding' from govt duty

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Health activists and social workers have demanded that the Tamil Nadu Health Department recover the bond amount from postgraduate doctors who were reportedly absconding from 21 public health institutions across the state.

Activist C. Anandaraj told the media that postgraduate doctors joining state Health Services were required to sign a mandatory Rs 40 lakh bond with the Health Department.

He emphasised that doctors who violate this bond must be held accountable by the government.

Anandaraj also called for the formation of a committee, led by an IAS officer, to identify these absconding doctors, initiate legal action against them, and recover the bond money.

These doctors had signed a security bond with the state, committing to government service until retirement, which they have allegedly violated.

According to available information, hundreds of doctors from Tamil Nadu were reportedly absent.

Sources in the state Health Department told IANS that the absconding doctors were from 21 public health institutions under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME&R).

C. Rajeev, Director of the Centre for Policy and Development Studies (CPDS), a think tank in Chennai, remarked, "These doctors joined government medical colleges availing 50 per cent reservation in postgraduate seats under the state quota. After obtaining three years of leave with a substantial salary, they joined private hospitals for high pay. They must be held accountable for this breach."

Rajeev emphasised the need for strict action against doctors who fail to uphold their bond commitments. Activists have urged the state government to act swiftly to penalise these doctors for breaching the bond conditions.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Health Department informed IANS that a departmental inquiry into the issue was underway.

However, activists expressed concerns that the Health Department was not making sufficient efforts to recall these doctors or take action to retrieve the bond money and impose disciplinary measures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.