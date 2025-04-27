Nepal: Teachers protesting for education reforms clash with police

Kathmandu, April 27 (IANS) Police and protesting teachers clashed at New Baneshwar in Nepal on Sunday during a demonstration, according to local media reports.

The confrontation broke out when teachers gathered on the Bijulibazar–New Baneshwar road section and attempted to breach a restricted area, prompting police to intervene.

Tensions escalated rapidly, as protesters hurled stones at the police. In response, police forces used batons and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, according to the leading Nepali newspaper, The Kathmandu Post.

The Teachers' Federation Nepal, an umbrella body representing school teachers, has been staging demonstrations for the past 25 days, demanding the immediate promulgation of the School Education Act that incorporates their various demands.

The agitating teachers have remained firm on continuing their protests until the Bill is passed and their concerns are addressed.

A major demand of the protesting teachers is to ensure pay and perks on par with those of civil servants.

Other demands include the payment of grades, allowances for relief quota teachers, and the establishment of a separate dedicated hospital or discounted health checkup services at the Civil Service Hospital.

Permanent status for temporary teachers through internal competitions is another key demand.

Additionally, teachers have also sought to be placed under the federal government's purview, although this demand has been downplayed following criticism that it contradicts the spirit of the Constitution.

Talks between the government and school teachers, held nearly a month after the agitation began, ended without any agreement on Saturday.

The protesters remained steadfast in their demand for the immediate promulgation of the School Education Act as their bottom line.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Nepal has issued an interim order asking the government to address the legitimate demands of the protesting teachers and ensure that the teachers return to classrooms.

The order stated that the ongoing teachers' protests in the country have violated the student's right to education, and it would continue if the court didn't intervene, local media reported.

