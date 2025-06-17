Coimbatore reservoirs near full capacity, surplus water discharged amid heavy rain

Chennai, June 17 (IANS) Major water reservoirs in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district are rapidly approaching their full storage capacities following relentless rainfall under the influence of an active Southwest Monsoon.

With waterbodies receiving substantial inflows, authorities have begun discharging surplus water through dam shutters, prompting precautionary measures in low-lying areas.

The Pillur Dam, located near Mettupalayam and a key source of drinking water for Coimbatore, is on the verge of touching its full reservoir level (FRL) of 100 feet for the second time this year.

A significant increase in inflow saw the dam’s water level surge from 82 feet on Sunday to 97 feet by Monday, marking a 15-foot rise in just 24 hours due to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas. In response, surplus water is being released through all four shutters, with the current discharge volume exceeding 14,000 cusecs into the Bhavani River.

Authorities have issued a flood alert to residents living near the riverbanks. Police and local officials in Mettupalayam have urged the public to stay away from the river and avoid activities such as bathing or washing clothes in the flowing waters.

Simultaneously, the Siruvani Dam, situated in Kerala and another critical drinking water source for Coimbatore, is also nearing its Restricted Water Storage Level. The dam’s water level rose from 39 feet on Saturday to 43.13 feet by Monday, following three days of significant rainfall in its catchment areas, which received 22 mm, 70 mm, and 147 mm of precipitation, respectively.

Although the dam’s full reservoir level is 49.53 feet, the Kerala Irrigation and Water Resources Department mandates the release of surplus water once the level approaches 44.61 feet, the restricted limit.

Accordingly, dam authorities began releasing excess water on Monday as a preventive measure. Currently, 99.76 million litres per day (MLD) is being drawn from the Siruvani Dam and distributed to over seven villages and more than 20 wards under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). This figure is close to the agreed supply quota of 101.4 MLD.

With continued monsoon activity predicted in the coming days, district authorities remain on high alert and are closely monitoring all major reservoirs to prevent flooding and ensure uninterrupted water supply to the region.

