Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan : 'Manasilaayo' video song out !! watch now

Trending Song on Social Media: 'Manasilaayo' from Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

The song 'Manasilay' from Rajinikanth's movie Vettaikaran has become a trending sensation on social media. The video of the song was recently released on YouTube and has been viewed by millions of people.

The song, which was composed by Dinesh, features Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The choreography of the song is simple yet elegant, and the chemistry between the lead pair is undeniable.

The song has been trending on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, with many users sharing their own dance videos and covers of the song. The song's popularity can be gauged from the fact that it has been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube.

Manju Warrier, who played the lead role in the movie, has said in an interview that this is the biggest hit of her career. She has acted in many Malayalam movies, but this song has given her a new level of recognition.

The song's success can be attributed to its catchy tune and the energetic dance moves of the lead pair. The song's choreographer, Dinesh, has done an excellent job in creating a simple yet effective dance routine that has captivated the audience.

The song's popularity is not limited to India alone. It has also gained traction in other countries, with many international fans sharing their own dance videos and covers of the song.