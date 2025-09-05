Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Box Office:Rs.120 Crore Breached, Rs.150 Crores Worldwide Next?

The Malayalam superhero drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is rewriting box office records with an impressive run both in India and overseas. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, the film has quickly established itself as one of the biggest success stories of the year.

By the end of its eighth day, the film had crossed the Rs.120 crore mark worldwide, a feat that highlights its growing popularity across multiple regions. It also entered the coveted 100-crore club within just one week of release, making it the fastest female-led Malayalam film to achieve the milestone. Trade trackers note that this rapid rise puts Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra among the top earners of 2025 so far.

Domestically, the film continues to show strong momentum. According to industry estimates, its net collection in India on Day 8 stood at Rs.54.35 crore, with Thursday alone contributing around 8 crores. Day 9 saw the film add another Rs.4.91 crores, keeping the trend steady and ensuring consistent footfalls across theatres. The film’s sustained performance is being attributed to positive word of mouth, strong family appeal and the novelty of a female-led superhero story.

What makes Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra remarkable is its role as a landmark for Malayalam cinema. It is now officially the highest-grossing female-led film in the industry’s history. The success underscores a growing appetite among audiences for diverse storytelling that challenges conventional formulas. Notably, the film’s visual scale, engaging screenplay and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s performance have been repeatedly praised on social media, adding to its buzz.

As the film enters its second weekend, expectations are high that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will continue its strong run and possibly touch the Rs.150 crore mark soon. For the Malayalam industry, this film is more than just a commercial hit. It is a cultural moment that shows the power of regional cinema to deliver both scale and substance while resonating with audiences across India and beyond.