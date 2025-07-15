Actress Saroja Devi's Last Wish to Donate Eyes Fulfilled by Doctor

On July 14, 2025, veteran South Indian actress B. Saroja Devi died at home in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She had reportedly been struggling with age-related health problems lately. She has now donated her eyes, according to press reports. Additionally, a physician from Narayana Nethralaya's eye bank has attested.

"She had spoken about pledging her eyes a few years ago, and once, when she came to the hospital for a checkup, she spoke to our chairman about her desire to donate her eyes, and a card was made for eye donation. It has been about five years since she registered for eye donation," stated an official at the Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank of Narayana Nethralaya. She registered to donate her eyes approximately five years ago.

In response, he told reporters that she had donated her eyeballs, which would be implanted in a few days. "Only corneas have been removed, and both of her corneas are healthy." With the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa in 1955, Saroja Devi, who had only just turned 17, had a spectacular debut. She received a National Award for her stirring performance in the movie. She gained notoriety fast and is widely considered the first female Kannada film superstar.

The 1958 blockbuster Nadodi Mannan, in which Saroja Devi costarred with the renowned actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), solidified her ascent to fame in Tamil film. She shot to prominence among Tamil actresses thanks to the film's enormous popularity. Saroja Devi was always in high demand as a celebrity, particularly in Tamil movies, even after being married in 1967.