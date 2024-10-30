Chunky Panday wishes his 'superstar' Ananya Panday on her 26th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Chunky Panday took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his daughter Ananya Panday as she celebrated her 26th birthday on October 30.

The proud father posted a touching message on Instagram alongside a heartfelt video. Chunky shared a video montage featuring a throwback clip of Ananya and their happy photos. Alongside it, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Superstar! From your First Director/Cameraman/Fan. Wish you all the fame, health, wealth, and happiness in the world. Love you, Dad.”

In the playful childhood video, little Ananya is seen giving her daddy a sweet kiss. Ananya looks super cute as a little girl in the clip. Ananya’s mother, Bhavna Pandey, also posted a cute childhood video of the actress, where she is seen planting sweet kisses on her mom. Ananya is also seen chatting with her parents. The clip features Chunky asking little Ananya, “Where are you going?” She instantly replies, “Birthday party.”

Bhavna then asks her to show her watch that was gifted by her grandmother. Sharing this super-cute unseen clip, Bhavna wrote, “Birthday Eve @ananyapanday!!! Loads of love and some forced kisses.” Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Dharma Productions’ film “Student of the Year 2.” She later appeared in the commercial film “Pati Patni Aur Woh", alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The 26-year-old actress has also featured in movies including “Dream Girl 2”, “Gehraiyaan”, and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.” She was most recently seen in the shows “CTRL” and “Call Me Bae.” Panday’s performance in the Netflix thriller was appreciated by critics and audiences. She played the role of Nella Awasthi, a social media influencer who uses an AI assistant to help her cope with a breakup. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, “CTRL” also stars Vihaan Samat. The thriller premiered on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

