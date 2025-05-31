Children, women among seven killed in Arunachal landslides

Itanagar, May 31 (IANS) Seven people, including two women and two children, were killed in a massive landslide on National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district amid heavy rains, officials said here on Saturday.

An official said that a vehicle carrying seven people was swept away by a massive landslide between the Bana-Seppa stretch of NH-13 in East Kameng district and plunged into a gorge.

The Maruti car was moving towards Seppa when the rain-triggered landslide struck it on Friday night. The rescue team later recovered the bodies.

The Bana-Seppa route is widely regarded as one of the most landslide-prone corridors in Arunachal Pradesh, especially during the monsoon season (June to September).

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and local MLA Mama Natung, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju deeply condoled the deaths.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in his post said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic landslide in Arunachal Pradesh that claimed seven innocent lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace. Prayers for strength and healing to all affected by this heartbreaking loss.”

In a post on his X handle, Mama Natung said: “It’s very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH 13 Road in between Bana and Seppa.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I request everyone to remain vigilant and avoid travelling at night during the monsoon season. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti,” he said.

Most of the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, have been experiencing incessant rains since Thursday, badly affecting normal life.

Due to the rains and landslides, road communications were severely affected in many districts across Arunachal Pradesh.

A hanging bridge in Chulyu village, under Keyi Panyor district, has been completely washed away due to incessant rainfall.

The bridge served as a shortcut to the main highway leading to Pitapool.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.