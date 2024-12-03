Chelsea are not in the title race, says head coach Enzo Maresca

London, Dec 3 (IANS) Chelsea moved up to third place in the Premier League table, tied with Arsenal at second, with a win over Aston Villa on the weekend. With the gap to league leaders Liverpool at nine points, Enzo Maresca does not believe his team is in the title race this season.

"Absolutely. Arsenal have been there in the last two years close to Man City and we have been very far from City. To be in the title race is a nice pressure for me and the players - we like that pressure - but it is not our case because Arsenal in the last two years they have been there with Liverpool and City and we were not there. Hopefully soon, we can be there,” said Maresca in a press conference.

Maresca’s comments follow hours after Liverpool head coach Arne Slot labelled Chelsea as one of his side’s main three competitors, saying, "They also know how to win the league against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and City, because I see those three as our main competitors at the moment”

Chelsea will be facing Southampton on Thursday (IST) at the St Mary’s stadium. Maresca levelled the challenge as one of the toughest games his side will play so far this season.

"It is the worst game since we started the season for us and will be the toughest game since we started the season and we need to be ready or it will be a bad day for us.

"If you analyse the results, they are there but in terms of performance they were winning against Liverpool, they lost against Man City 1-0 and they drew against Brighton. I know them quite well and it is very clear what they want. It will be a tough, tough game and we need to be ready,” he added.

