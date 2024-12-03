Casting director Mukesh Chhabra launches nationwide search for female lead of next movie of Sai Rajesh

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Mukesh Chhabra, who is one of the most sought after casting directors in Bollywood, has launched a nationwide search for a new talent to essay the female lead in a new film directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh.

Mukesh announced the talent search on his social media with a creative video outlining the specific requirements for the role. The casting call is open to talent from all corners of India, emphasizing the director’s commitment to finding the perfect fit for the character.

Talking about the film, producer Madhu Mantena said, “Since I started my career in Ram Gopal Varma’s Factory and then at Phantom, I have always been part of companies that have tried to introduce new talent into our industry through the big screen whenever possible. Now as I about to start a brand new journey in my work life as a full time producer, we have an opportunity to launch an absolutely new girl in our next film with acclaimed Director Sai Rajesh garu”.

He further mentioned, “I strongly feel this is one of the most commercial love stories I have ever come across and I am super excited about going into production with this film soon. Here is the rare chance to step into the spotlight and give wings to your talent!! If you’ve got the passion and acting skills, this is your time to shine on the big screen”.

This novel initiative marks a rare chance for new female talent to step into the film world. More details about the project are expected soon.

The film is being produced by Allu Aravind, who is the father of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, SKN and Madhu Mantena. The film promises to be a unique love story and a golden opportunity for aspiring female actors.

