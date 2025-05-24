Chandrachur Singh remembers his late buddy Mukul Dev: 'Your spirit lives on forever'

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Chandrachur Singh has joined the long list of members from the entertainment industry who expressed their grief on the sudden demise of actor Mukul Dev passing at 54.

Saddened by the passing away of his dear friend, the "Maachis' actor wrote on his Instagram handle, "My dearest brother Mukul, what moments we shared. You are such an integral part of my life, such a long history. I’m deeply shocked and saddened that you are not with me in body. You touched so many lives, your spirit lives on forever. Keep flying my brother till we meet again. May god grant peace to your family, and peace for your soul hence onward lots of love always."

Chandrachur also dropped a picture with the late actor, in which they were seen twinning in black. The 'Josh' actor is known to have been very good friends with Mukul. They even did a movie together.

These two were seen sharing the screen in the 2012 drama, "Chaar Din Ki Chandni".

Directed and produced by Samir Karnik, the romantic comedy saw Tusshar Kapoor and Kulraj Randhawa as leads, along with Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Anita Raj, Johny Lever, Sushant Singh, Farida Jalal, Pammi Kaur, Rahul Singh, Harish Kumar, and Shruti Sharma Divya as ancillary cast.

Mukul's brother and actor Rahul Dev shared that the 'Dastak' actor passed away peacefully.

"Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night...He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev," he wrote a heartfelt note.

Rahul further informed that Mukul's last rites will be held in Delhi's Dayanand Mukti Dham, in Nizamuddin West at 5 PM.

Mukul passed away on Friday night at 54. However, the reason for the actor's demise remains unknown.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.