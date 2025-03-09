Champions Trophy: He's led us to victory before, we'll win again, says Rohit's childhood coach Dinesh Lad

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) As the two ICC heavyweights, India and New Zealand, will duel for silverware, looking to be crowned the first Champions Trophy winner since Pakistan claimed the prize back in 2017, India skipper Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad said that the team has come this far in the final to lift the trophy and the collective effort of the Men in Blue will make them victorious.

Four victories from as many encounters have India in fine form ahead of the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium, which has hosted India’s campaign. India topped Group A, completing with a win over their final opponent New Zealand by 44 runs, before launching into the knockout phase, where they knocked out reigning world champions Australia.

"Our team is going to win the match. The team has come this far in the final to clinch the trophy. Every player is stepping up, and it’s not about one individual — it’s about the power of the team. This is a team game, and the good teamwork is working well," Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad told IANS.

"From our batters to bowlers and fielding unit, everyone is giving their best. It’s a collective effort, and together, we'll lift the trophy! It won't be just one player who wins; it’s a collective effort, and together, we'll lift the trophy," he said.

Speaking about his ward Rohit, who despite not posting a big total, has shown flashes of his attacking self in the tournament, Lad said, "Rohit Sharma has led us to victory before, and now, under his leadership, we’re all set to win again."

On star batter Virat Kohli, who is India’s highest run-scorer with 217 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 83.14, Lad added, "Kohli has been in outstanding form, his two innings were really outstanding."

