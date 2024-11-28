Champions League: Liverpool beat Real Madrid, Dortmund win

Liverpool, Nov 28 (IANS) Liverpool are the first team to have confirmed their place in the round of 16 play-offs after beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield, a fifth straight league phase win for the Reds.

Both sides missed penalties in a game which ended with Liverpool maintaining their perfect league phase record, thanks to two well-worked team goals. Alexis Mac Allister combined with Conor Bradley to put the hosts ahead early in the second half, before Caoimhin Kelleher saved Kylian Mbappé's spot kick.

Mohamed Salah then sent his own penalty wide off a post for Liverpool, but the Reds did get a second goal through substitute Cody Gakpo, who nodded in a short corner expertly executed by Andy Robertson.

In other match, Borussia Dortmund have taken a huge step towards the round of 16 as last year's finalists triumphed 3-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb to bring their points tally to 12.

A spectacular Jamie Gittens strike set last season's beaten finalists on their way to claiming a fourth league phase victory. Nuri Sahin's side controlled proceedings from the off, Ramy Bensebaini and Donyell Malen both hitting the woodwork before Gittens powered the visitors in front shortly before half-time with a crisp effort after cutting in from the left.

Algerian international Bensebaini doubled the advantage just over ten minutes after the interval, nodding in emphatically from Pascal Gross' corner, before substitute Serhou Guirassy struck late on with a cool finish.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa preserved their perfect defensive home record with a draw with Juventus at Villa Park.

Juve needed Michele Di Gregorio to turn Ollie Watkins' early shot behind and were relieved when Lucas Digne's free-kick curled against the crossbar just before half-time.

The Bianconeri almost went ahead when Emiliano Martínez clawed Francisco Conceicao's second-half header off the line. The outstanding Manuel Locatelli later made a crucial block to deny John McGinn, helping Juve stay unbeaten away.

