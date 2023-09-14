Centre committed to enhance connectivity in N-E: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), B.L. Verma on Thursday said the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to enhance connectivity in the region.

"Government of India is committed to enhance connectivity throughout Northeast including border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Prosperity increasing due to connectivity in Northeast," he wrote on X (formerly twitter).

The Minister also shared a video of the Nechiphu Tunnel in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh which was virtually inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had named the eight North Eastern states as 'Ashta Lakshmi',the eight forms of the goddess of wealth.

The government had earlier said that it made significant efforts to transform the region, from improving healthcare facilities to promoting tourism, empowering the people, and enhancing security, besides ensuring connectivity.

