CBI files chargesheet in Bengal municipalities’ recruitment case

Kolkata, July 2 (IANS) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet at a special court of CBI in Kolkata in the multi-crore recruitment case in different municipalities in West Bengal.

Sources said that in the chargesheet the central agency informed that as many as 1,829 recruitments were made in 17 municipalities in the state through an outsourced private entity owned by Ayan Sil, who again is currently in judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

On Tuesday, the CBI counsel informed the court the central agency officials had raided 42 places while probing the municipalities’ recruitment case, from where they had seized several crucial documents.

He also made a submission at the court that the CBI officials now need to interrogate Sil in connection with the documents by them.

The link between Sil’s company with the municipalities’ recruitment case was first unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March last year while they were conducting raid and search operations at Sil’s residence in connection with the school job case.

During that raid, the ED officials accessed a 28-page document that revealed the involvement of Sil’s company with the municipalities’ recruitment case.

Later CBI also started a parallel investigation besides conducting raid and search operations at different places, the CBI officials also interrogated several Trinamool Congress leaders linked to the case.

Investigation revealed that recruitments against cash were done in several municipalities for a variety of posts which included medical officers, ward masters, clerks, drivers, helpers and cleaning assistants, among others.

