Telangana TET Exam 2024: The first Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was held across computer-based test centres in all 11 districts of Telangana on Monday. Telangana School Education Commission is conducting the TS TET 2024 examinations.

The TS TET 2024 examinations are being conducted online in a computer-based mode. The examinations are being held in two sessions daily. The morning session will be from 9 am to 11.30 am while the afternoon session is being held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The last exam is schduled to be held on June 2, 2024.

Over 2.86 lakh people have applied for the TET exam. This year in-service teachers are also appearing for the TET exams. The government has made it mandatory for the teachers to qualify the TET exam to become eligible for promotions.



How to download the TS TET 2024 hall ticket?

If you’ve not downloaded the TS TET 2024 hall ticket yet, please read below: