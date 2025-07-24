SBI PO Prelims 2025: Admit Card Release Date, How to Download, Exam Details
The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on August 2, 4, and 5. Candidates eagerly awaiting their admit cards can expect the SBI PO prelims call letter to be released in the third or fourth week of July on the official website — sbi.co.in.
SBI PO 2025: Recruitment Timeline at a Glance
- Prelims Admit Card Release: Expected in 3rd or 4th week of July 2025
- Prelims Exam Dates: August 2, 4, and 5
- Prelims Result: Likely in August or September
- Mains Admit Card: To be released in August or September
- Mains Exam Date: Scheduled for September
- Mains Result: Expected in September or October
- Final Stage (Psychometric Test, Group Exercises, Interview): October or November
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer posts, including 500 regular vacancies and 41 backlog vacancies.
How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025
Follow these steps once the admit card link is activated:
- Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in
- Click on the ‘Careers’ section
- Open the ‘Current Openings’ tab
- Find and click on ‘Probationary Officers Recruitment’
- Click the link to download Prelims Call Letter
- Enter your login credentials and submit
- Download and take a printout of your admit card
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern
The prelims exam will be conducted online and consists of three sections:
- English Language
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Reasoning Ability
The test carries a total of 100 marks and must be completed in 60 minutes — with 20 minutes allocated per section. All questions will be objective type (MCQs).
Note: There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.
The prelims exam is qualifying in nature, meaning its marks will not be counted in the final merit list. However, candidates must clear sectional as well as overall cut-offs to qualify for the mains exam.