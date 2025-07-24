SBI PO Prelims 2025: Admit Card Release Date, How to Download, Exam Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on August 2, 4, and 5. Candidates eagerly awaiting their admit cards can expect the SBI PO prelims call letter to be released in the third or fourth week of July on the official website — sbi.co.in.

SBI PO 2025: Recruitment Timeline at a Glance

Prelims Admit Card Release: Expected in 3rd or 4th week of July 2025

Prelims Exam Dates: August 2, 4, and 5

Prelims Result: Likely in August or September

Mains Admit Card: To be released in August or September

Mains Exam Date: Scheduled for September

Mains Result: Expected in September or October

Final Stage (Psychometric Test, Group Exercises, Interview): October or November

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer posts, including 500 regular vacancies and 41 backlog vacancies.

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025

Follow these steps once the admit card link is activated:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ section

Open the ‘Current Openings’ tab

Find and click on ‘Probationary Officers Recruitment’

Click the link to download Prelims Call Letter

Enter your login credentials and submit

Download and take a printout of your admit card

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern

The prelims exam will be conducted online and consists of three sections:

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

The test carries a total of 100 marks and must be completed in 60 minutes — with 20 minutes allocated per section. All questions will be objective type (MCQs).

Note: There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

The prelims exam is qualifying in nature, meaning its marks will not be counted in the final merit list. However, candidates must clear sectional as well as overall cut-offs to qualify for the mains exam.