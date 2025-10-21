RRB NTPC 2025 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, and Exam Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the recruitment of 8,860 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts for the fiscal year 2025-26 across various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. The notification for graduate-level NTPC posts was released on 20 October 2025, with online registration starting from 21 October 2025 at rrbapply.gov.in.

NTPC 2025 Vacancies

The recruitment includes graduate-level and undergraduate-level posts.

Graduate-level posts (CEN 06/2025): 5,810 vacancies, including positions such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk.

5,810 vacancies, including positions such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. Undergraduate-level posts (CEN 07/2025): Notification to be released on 27 October 2025. Similar roles will be included, with details provided in the upcoming notification.

Registration Dates:

Graduate-level posts: 21 October – 20 November 2025

Undergraduate-level posts: 28 October – 27 November 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate posts: Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognized university.

Undergraduate posts: Candidates must have completed 12th standard or equivalent.

Age Limit:

Graduate posts: 18 to 33 years

Undergraduate posts: 18 to 30 years

Application Fees and Refunds

General/OBC candidates: Rs. 500 (Rs. 400 refundable after first-stage CBT, less bank charges)

SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward candidates: Rs. 250 (refundable after first-stage CBT, less bank charges)

Note: The online application for graduate-level posts has already closed.

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The selection process differs for graduate and undergraduate posts: