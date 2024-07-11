Fake Alert: TGSRTC's Fresh Job Notification is Fake

RTC Managing Director Sajjanar clarified that the announcement circulating on social media about the notification for filling vacancies in the RTC is false and should not be trusted.

The government recently approved the recruitment of 3,035 posts in the RTC. The recruitment process will be jointly conducted by the TSPSC, Police, and Medical and Health Recruitment Boards.

So far, these organizations have not announced the schedule. However, a fake notification has gone viral on social media. Some individuals have circulated a bogus notification claiming that the RTC has initiated the recruitment process for these posts.

The fake notification directs interested candidates to click on a link and enter their details. Sajjanar emphasized that this is a fake notification and advised candidates not to be deceived.