Capsized Iranian destroyer salvaged after nearly two weeks

Tehran, July 21 (IANS) The Iranian destroyer, dubbed Sahand, that had capsized off the coast of the southern port city of Bandar Abbas earlier this month has been salvaged, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Sahand was pulled out of water Friday night with efforts by different technical and engineering units of the Iranian Navy and equipment, including 1,000-tonne marine cranes, supplied by Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex, the report said.

The destroyer, belonging to the Iranian Navy, was undergoing maintenance in the port city on July 7 when it lost balance and capsized due to the infiltration of water into its ballast tanks, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Fars, Sahand had been pulled out of water two days after the incident, but it sank again due to the breakage of the tow cable and mooring line.

The report said the water had infiltrated into the ship due to a technical fault of its propeller shaft, which has been taken out for repair, adding the destroyer's tanks were being drained.

Sahand is a class of domestically produced Iranian light frigates weighing 1,300 tonnes. With a length of 95 meters, it has a helicopter deck and electronic warfare systems and is armed with cruise anti-ship missiles.

It joined the Iranian Navy's southern fleet in December 2018.

Experts said the destroyer can be technically restored and repaired following the incident.

