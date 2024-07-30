Capacity of India’s 12 major ports surged by 87 pc since 2014-15: Sonowal

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the total capacity of India’s 12 major ports has surged by 87.01 per cent between 2014-15 and 2023-24, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to enhancing maritime infrastructure in the country.

He said the capacity of the Paradip Port saw a substantial rise of 141.86 per cent, while the Kamarajar Port and the V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu achieved impressive expansions of 154.05 per cent and 150.19 per cent, respectively.

Other ports such as Chennai, Cochin, and New Mangalore also reported notable increases.

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has increased its capacity by 31.29 per cent, while the Deendayal Port in Gujarat stands out with a remarkable 121.79 per cent increase in capacity over the last decade, reflecting a significant boost in its operational capability, he added.

Sonowal also provided a comprehensive update on significant issues impacting the maritime sector in the Lok Sabha.

His detailed response also addressed concerns related to container shortages and port capacity expansion, highlighting the government's ongoing efforts and strategic measures.

In response to questions about container shortages affecting the exporters, Sonowal clarified that there is no acute shortage of containers.

The recent challenges have stemmed from the Red Sea crisis, which began late in 2023 and persisted into early 2024. This crisis led to a significant diversion of ships from the Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope, increasing transit times by 35 to 40 per cent. Consequently, this caused delays at major global ports and elevated charter hire costs.

To mitigate these issues, the government has come up with several proactive measures. Shipping companies are currently repositioning empty containers globally based on market needs, Sonowal said.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry has been actively working under its Service Improvement Group framework, conducting regular interactions with shipping lines, port authorities, and export-import associations, he added.

The notable steps include advising safety convoys for vessels navigating disrupted routes and addressing inland container depot congestion through coordination with the Container Corporation of India.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Shipping is promoting the ownership and operation of containers by Indian entities as a long-term solution, the Minister said.

The development of tracking and tracing mechanisms through the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) and Logistics Data Bank (LDB) aims to improve the turnaround time of export containers, thereby enhancing their availability, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.