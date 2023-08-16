Canadian army airlifts hundreds to safety from wildfires

Ottawa, Aug 16 (IANS) The Canadian army has airlifted hundreds of people to safety amid raging wildfires in the country's Northwest Territories, the media reported.



Canada is currently witnessing its worst wildfire season on record, with nearly 1,100 active fires across the country as of Tuesday, the BBC reported.

A total of 13.2m hectaresof land have burned so far -- roughly the size of Greece.

As a result of the raging wildfires, the Canadian government has deployed its military to the Northwest Territories to help fight the fires and coordinate evacuations.

On Monday night, Yellowknife -- the territorial capital -- has declared a local state of emergency due to the "imminent threat" of wildfires.

The declaration allows the city to take pre-emptive steps to respond and to prepare residents to leave at a moment's notice.

The Northwest Territories witnessed its hottest temperature on record this July, reaching 37.4 degrees Celsius in the community of Fort Good Hope.

Wildfires are also burning in British Columbia, where several heat warnings are in effect this week due to record-high temperatures.

--IANS

ksk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.