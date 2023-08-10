Calcutta HC dismisses order to confiscate jailed Trinamool MLA's property

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed an earlier order passed by the same court for confiscation of property of Trinamool Congress legislator and former President of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya.

The division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumaralso dismissed the earlier order passed by the single-judge bench for imposition of Rs 7 lakh penalty on Bhattacharya in a cash for school jobs case.

The dismissal of the earlier orders brought some relief for the Trinamool legislator who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the school jobs case.

Recently, his wife Satarupa Bhattacharya, who was also in judicial custody in the same case, got conditional release from the Calcutta High Court on bail.

On February 27, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered imposition of financial penalty on the former WBBPE President as well as confiscation of his properties and assets.

The order was followed by complaints from two candidates appearing for teachers’ eligibility test that despite seeking copies of her optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the WBBPE did not provide there with the documents they sought.

