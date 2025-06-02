CAG reports, e-business highlights of Delhi Assembly’s 100 days: Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Tabling of CAG reports, steps towards paperless functioning, green measures and restoration of parliamentary conventions in the Delhi Assembly were highlighted by Speaker Vijender Gupta as the legislature’s key achievements in its first 100 days.

As the Delhi Assembly approaches its 100th working day on June 4, Vijender Gupta said that Rule 280 of the Rules of Procedure will be reviewed and amended to align with the practices of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in accordance with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The review will also focus on simplifying legislative language and introducing gender-neutral terminology, reflecting the Assembly’s commitment to inclusivity, clarity, and equality in its operations.

He said a series of landmark reforms and achievements have been recorded in a short span of 100 days.

To commemorate the Assembly’s achievements in its first 100 days, a special report-card is being prepared to document the milestones, decisions, and reforms, said an official in the Assembly secretariat.

The publication will serve both as a historical record and a reaffirmation of the Assembly’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and reform-oriented governance, he said.

The Speaker said the Assembly has already conducted two full sessions -- an unprecedented move compared to the earlier practice of holding just one session per year.

In total, the House convened for 12 sittings and conducted business for 46 hours and 16 minutes, the longest legislative activity witnessed in the last 25 years, he said.

On several occasions, proceedings extended beyond regular hours, continuing until 7 p.m.

Importantly, the House is now being prorogued rather than adjourned sine die, indicating a shift toward a more structured and accountable legislative calendar, he said.

In a significant policy decision, the Speaker also approved the constitution of two new committees -- the Committee on the Welfare of Senior Citizens and the Committee on the Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disabilities.

Gupta said that in a major step toward financial transparency, six long-pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) were tabled in the House during this period.

To strengthen audit follow-up mechanisms, the Assembly is developing a dedicated Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) mobile application.

This digital tool will enable real-time tracking of audit recommendations, improve compliance, and enhance financial oversight.

