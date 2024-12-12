Cabinet expansion: CM Fadnavis says no date decided, Ajit Pawar hints for Dec 14

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Maharashtra may see cabinet expansion on December 14, two days before the week-long winter session of the state legislature begins in Nagpur. This was hinted at by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar although Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not confirm this.

The two leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday though Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remained absent.

Ajit Pawar met Home Minister Amit Shah along with party working president Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare. On Thursday, he met his uncle and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and wished him on his birthday.

Soon after he dropped hints about the cabinet expansion.

However, CM Fadnavis refrained from confirming this and said, "The date for cabinet expansion is yet to be decided."

The BJP with 132 legislators, Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41 have reportedly arrived at an understanding over the formula for sharing of cabinet berths among three of them. Accordingly, the BJP may get 20 to 22 cabinet berths, Shiv Sena 11 to 12 and NCP 10.

CM Fadnavis can have a 43-member cabinet which is 15 per cent of the total number of legislators in the state Assembly. BJP is retaining the politically crucial home department rejecting Shiv Sena's demand in this regard.

The NCP is expected to retain finance and planning though it is demanding a housing department in its quota. Shiv Sena is keen to get revenue, urban development and also housing.

CM Fadnavis along with Dy CMs Shinde and Ajit Pawar took the oath at a grand swearing-in function held on December 5 in Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of NDA leaders.

On cabinet expansion and allocation of ministries among BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, Fadnavis said, "There was a lot of news about me and Ajit Pawar visiting Delhi relating to the cabinet expansion. I would like to make one thing clear I have come to party-related meetings and Ajit Pawar has come for his work so there is no need to speculate much on these things. The parliamentary board and senior leadership make decisions in our party. We will decide on whom to make ministers from the BJP quota. Similarly, the NCP and Shiv Sena will decide the names of their ministers at their level. The formula for cabinet expansion is already decided. You will get to know about it soon."

The CM on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is believed to have sought his blessings and guidance for the functioning of the Mahayuti government in the state. "Extremely thankful to Hon PM Narendra Modi ji for your valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra. In last 10 years, with your support Maharashtra is Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance. You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta like us to work even harder," he said in his post on X.

CM Fadnavis also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J.P. Nadda. After meeting the home minister, Fadnavis said, "It was an absolute pleasure to meet and interact with Hon Union and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah at his residence in New Delhi. Also presented him a 'murti' of SwatantryaVeer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar."

After his meeting with the Defence Minister, CM Fadnavis, accompanied by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, wrote on X, "It was a great pleasure to meet our senior leader Hon RakshaMantri Rajnath Singh ji at his residence in New Delhi. Took his blessings and presented him with an idol of Shri Ganesh."

CM Fadnavis and Bawankule also met Nadda. He posted on X, "Met and felicitated our BJP National President and Hon Union Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji at his New Delhi residence. Presented him with a murti of Rajyamata GauMata."

