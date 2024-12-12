Dhanush vs Nayanthara: Madras High Court Slams Nayanthara for Using Clip Without Permission

There is no doubt about the stature of Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the film industry. She has shared screen space with all the leading actors and carved a unique identity for herself. However, the actress recently found herself in the midst of a legal controversy.

The dispute arose when Nayanthara used a video clip from the Tamil film Naan Rowdy Dhaan (known as Nenu Rowdy Ne in Telugu) in her documentary without obtaining permission from the film’s producer, Dhanush. This action prompted Dhanush to impose a hefty fine of Rs 10 crore on her, leading to a public spat between the two prominent figures.

In response, Nayanthara took to social media, penning an open letter that directly targeted Dhanush. Her letter sparked further debate and drew significant public attention to the matter. The issue, which initially seemed like a private dispute, escalated into a full-blown controversy.

When the case was taken up by the court, the ruling did not favor Nayanthara. The court firmly stated that since Naan Rowdy Dhaan was produced under Dhanush’s banner, his permission was legally required to use any clips from the film. The court emphasized that utilizing such content without the producer’s consent constitutes a violation of copyright law.

The court directed Nayanthara to provide a clear explanation regarding the issue by January 8. With the court’s stance firmly supporting Dhanush’s claim, all eyes are now on Nayanthara’s next move. The court’s opinion highlighted that Dhanush’s demand for permission was justified, and any unauthorized use of the clip could indeed be deemed a legal offense.

This legal battle has become a topic of intense discussion in the film industry, with many awaiting Nayanthara’s response. It remains to be seen how the actress will address the court’s directive and what impact this case will have on her public image.

