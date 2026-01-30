Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, January 31: Know Why

Investors and traders across India should note that the Indian stock markets will remain closed on Saturday, January 31, as part of the regular weekend holiday schedule. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) do not conduct trading operations on Saturdays and Sundays.

Since January 31 falls on a Saturday, there will be no trading activity in the equity, derivatives, currency, or commodity segments. Market participants will be able to resume trading on Monday, February 2, when the exchanges reopen after the weekend break.

Stock markets in India follow a fixed weekly holiday pattern, remaining shut on Saturdays and Sundays, unless a special trading session is announced by the exchanges. There is no special trading session or exception declared for January 31, making it a regular non-trading day.

Investors are advised to plan their trading activities accordingly and stay updated with official announcements from the stock exchanges regarding market holidays and special sessions.

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