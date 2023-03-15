Reema Singh is Hilton India Director of Communications

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the appointment of Reema Singh as Director of Communications - India. In her new role, she will lead the internal, external and crisis communications for Hilton in India. Additionally, she will be responsible for development of communication strategies and initiatives to support Hilton’s corporate, brand, commercial and development strategic priorities in the country.

Congratulating Reema on her appointment, Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Hilton, India, said, “Reema joins us during a phase where Hilton is aggressively expanding its footprint in the country and delivering best in-class experiences across portfolio. Her in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape and knowledge across diverse industries will support Hilton’s ambitious expansion plans in India. She will take a lead in driving strategic business conversations to further strengthen our positioning in India.”

As Director of Communications, Reema will be an active member of the Asia Pacific Communications leadership team from India. She will also oversee and work closely with the regional commercial team to support hotels on commercial priorities.

Reema is a seasoned professional, bringing over 17 years of versatile experience in handling strategic brand building, marketing & corporate communications, and strategy functions for brands across sectors – Hospitality, Travel, FMCG and Aviation. She has a track record of delivering excellence and creativity for marquee brands like Taj Group of Hotels and The Leela Group of Hotels. Her experience also entails strategic brand and marketing experience across reputed PR agencies where she managed communications for brands such as Perfetti Van Melle, Vistara Airlines, BIC Cello, HUL, ITC Personal care, IHG, Finnair Airlines and Hansgrohe to name a few.

She holds a degree in Public Relations, Advertising and Applied Communications. Reema is a yoga enthusiast, creative writer and a pet parent. In her new role, Reema will report to Katrina Jones, Senior Vice President, Communications, APAC & EMEA, Hilton.