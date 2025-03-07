Nithin Kamath Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2024 Award

New Delhi, 6 March 2025 – Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, has been honored with the prestigious EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2024 (EOY) Award for his pioneering low-margin, high-volume strategy that has revolutionized the brokerage industry. A self-made entrepreneur, Kamath bootstrapped Zerodha into a billion-dollar enterprise while actively supporting fintech and climate-focused startups and championing social initiatives.

He will now represent India at the global stage at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year (WEOY) Awards in Monte Carlo, scheduled for June 2025.

The awards ceremony, graced by Chief Guest Shri Bhupender Yadav, Honourable Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, also recognized industry leaders across multiple categories.

EOY 2024 Category Winners:

Consumer Products & Retail – Pradeep Rathod, Chairman & MD, Cello World

Services – Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip

Lifesciences & Healthcare – Himanshu Baid, MD & CEO, Poly Medicure

Manufacturing – Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Thermax

Real Estate & Infrastructure – Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties

Startups – Kamesh Goyal, Founder & Chairman, Go Digit General Insurance

Business Transformation – Sameer Nigam, Co-founder & CEO, PhonePe

Entrepreneurial CEO – Dr. Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group

Addressing the winners via video message, Shri Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce & Industry, remarked, “This award is more than an accolade—it symbolizes global innovation and the power of possibility. I applaud EY’s 26th awards event and congratulate the winners who transform ideas into industries, dreams into disruption, and challenges into opportunities. May this milestone fuel their ambition to drive India towards Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The EOY 2024 winners collectively generate nearly INR 2 lakh crore in revenue, with a combined valuation (listed and unlisted) exceeding INR 15 lakh crore, while providing employment to almost 3 lakh individuals worldwide.

Special Honors:

Lifetime Achievement Award – K.V. Kamath, Padma Bhushan awardee & Chairman, Jio Financial Services, for his transformative contributions to India's financial sector.

Special Jury Award – Dr. S. Somanath, for his leadership in India’s landmark space missions, leaving a legacy of innovation and scientific excellence.