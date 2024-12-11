New Year 2025: Jio's New Year Welcome Plan Rs 2025

Mumbai, 11 December 2024: Reliance Jio has introduced a special 'New Year Welcome Plan ₹2025' to usher in 2025 with incredible value for its customers. Available for recharge from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025, the plan offers unbeatable benefits designed to provide savings and exciting perks.

Plan Details

Priced at ₹2025, the plan includes:

Unlimited 5G access for 200 days.

500 GB of 4G data (2.5 GB per day).

Unlimited voice calls and SMS for uninterrupted communication.

Partner coupons worth ₹2150 to enhance the user experience.

This plan is perfect for users who want a comprehensive package offering both high-speed connectivity and significant savings—₹468 less than the equivalent ₹349 monthly plan.

Exclusive Partner Coupons

Subscribers of the ₹2025 plan can enjoy exclusive benefits from Jio's partners:

₹500 AJIO Coupon: Redeemable on purchases of ₹2500 or more.

₹150 off on Swiggy: Applicable on orders of ₹499 or more.

₹1500 off on EaseMyTrip: Valid on flight bookings made via the mobile app or website.

Availability

This offer is valid for a limited time, from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025. Customers can recharge via Jio’s website, app, or through authorized retailers to avail themselves of this special plan.

The New Year Welcome Plan reflects Jio's commitment to providing affordable, value-packed solutions, ensuring that 2025 begins with high-speed connectivity and exciting rewards for users across India.