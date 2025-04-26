IDFC FIRST Bank posts nearly 60 pc net profit loss at Rs 295.6 crore in Q4 FY25

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Private lender IDFC FIRST Bank on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 295.6 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, nearly 60 per cent decline compared to Rs 731.9 crore reported in the same period in FY24.

For the full financial year FY25, net profit stood at Rs 1,490 crore, down almost 50 per cent from Rs 2,942 crore (year-on-year), as per its stock exchange filing.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 9.8 per cent YOY from Rs. 4,469 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs. 4,907 crore in Q4 FY25. For FY25, the growth of NII was 17.3 per cent on YoY basis.

According to the bank, core operating income grew 8.7 per cent from Rs 6,079 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs. 6,609 crore in Q4 FY25. For FY25, the growth of operating income was 16.7 per cent on YoY basis.

Customer deposits increased 25.2 per cent from Rs 1,93,753 crore as of March 31, 2024 to Rs 2,42,543 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Retail deposits grew by 26.4 per cent from Rs. 1,51,343 crore as of March 31, 2024 to Rs. 1,91,268 crore as of March 31, 2025.

The bank said that CASA deposits grew by 24.8 per cent from Rs. 94,768 crore to Rs. 1,18,237 crore in the same period.

Gross NPA of the bank improved by 7 bps QoQ from 1.94 per cent as of December 31, 2024 to 1.87 per cent as of March 31, 2025. Net NPA of the Bank marginally increased by 1 bps QoQ from 0.52 per cent as of December 31, 2024 to 0.53 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

According to its filing, loans and advances increased by 20.4 per cent from Rs 2,00,965 crore to Rs 2,41,926 crore.

The gross slippage for Q4 FY25 was Rs.2,175 crore as compared to Rs 2,192 crores in Q3 FY25, reduced by Rs 17 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.