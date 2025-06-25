More Disney Layoffs Coming as Company Aims to Save $7.5 Billion

After cutting around 7,000 jobs in 2023, media giant Walt Disney is now set to lay off hundreds of employees across its film, television, and corporate finance divisions.

According to reports, the upcoming layoffs will impact several global teams, including film and TV marketing, publicity, casting, and development.

This latest round of job cuts is part of Disney’s ongoing cost-cutting initiative led by CEO Bob Iger. The company has set a goal of reducing expenses by $7.5 billion. Employees affected by the latest decisions were recently notified.

Unlike previous mass layoffs, this phase is said to be more targeted, with Disney focusing on rebalancing its workforce. While certain positions are being eliminated, the company is reportedly hiring in its product and technology divisions.

Sources indicate that instead of dissolving entire teams, Disney is selectively reducing roles—suggesting a more strategic and surgical approach to aligning talent with business priorities.

The move follows earlier layoffs in March 2025, when Disney cut nearly 200 positions at ABC and within its Entertainment Networks division.

Disney’s actions mirror a broader industry trend, as media companies reconfigure their business models to adapt to shifting consumer habits—especially the migration from traditional cable TV to streaming platforms.